Gloria de Piero (‘Why is a lefty like me working at GB News?’, 21 September) has joined the long list of media commentators and celebrities who label “being raised on a council estate” as equivalent to the modern equivalent of Dante’s inferno. Many people today would jump at the opportunity to rent a property from their local authority. The provision of social housing in the mid 20th century, by governments of all shades, was arguably one of the great achievements of the time.

The present government’s empty “levelling up” rhetoric is pathetic by comparison.

Andrew Cameron