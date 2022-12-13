Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Children need to understand the dangers of playing near water

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 13 December 2022 14:06
Comments
<p>A practical demonstration of the risks would help young people to understand the dangers</p>

A practical demonstration of the risks would help young people to understand the dangers

(PA)

I do feel strongly that the government should provide the resources so that the fire service can go into local schools to explain to young people the dangers of water – be it in the summer to cool down or in the icy winter to skate on.

A practical demonstration of the risks would help young people to understand the dangers and reduce the likelihood of the tragedy in Solihull that has meant three young people have lost their lives.

Kartar Uppal

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in