Children need to understand the dangers of playing near water
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I do feel strongly that the government should provide the resources so that the fire service can go into local schools to explain to young people the dangers of water – be it in the summer to cool down or in the icy winter to skate on.
A practical demonstration of the risks would help young people to understand the dangers and reduce the likelihood of the tragedy in Solihull that has meant three young people have lost their lives.
Kartar Uppal
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies