Now out of Europe, the UK may not have the luxury of dismissing the term “special relationship” with America, as the prime minister is reported to want, simply because it suggests we are “needy and weak”.

What other description best characterises a country that is burning so many of its international goodwill bridges, whether over incessant post-Brexit rows with its former EU partners, cutting back on international aid, treating asylum seekers and long settled Commonwealth citizens with callous indifference, stockpiling vast quantities of Covid vaccines or substituting advantageous international block trade deals with poor value bi-lateral ones?

In truth, every post-war British prime minister has fretted over how Britain is being seen in Washington. Even in the heady days of the Kennedy-Macmillan relationship, the US stunned the UK by denying it access to its new Polaris missile system for fear it would damage its relations with the European Economic Community, which Britain was then trying to join.