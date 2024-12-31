Let’s have less charisma and more honesty in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some complain that Keir Starmer “lacks charisma” as if somehow “charisma” would solve the problems. Well, they said that Boris Johnson had charisma. That went well ( “Labour ‘lacks coherent story’ and is leaving door open to Nigel Farage’s Reform, warn top pollsters” – Tuesday 31 December).

Keir Starmer appears to be a principled politician who is leading a financially beleaguered government’s bid to bring more fairness and social justice to society in difficult circumstances.

Whilst accountability is important, I would like to see more support for the government, more understanding of the country’s financial situation and more unity.

Despite some missteps, Starmer appears to be a man of integrity and justice. Given the country’s recent experiences, this return to honesty is more important than ever.

David Lowndes

Soberton, Southampton

Safety first

I must admit I was rather confounded when it was headline news that Edinburgh were axing their Hogmanay festivities (“Tourists disappointed as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party and fireworks axed” - Tuesday 31 December).

I must admit I said “what on earth?” out loud, thinking the worst that there was yet more trouble and carnage in our febrile and dangerous world.

That is not to say that the cost to businesses and organisers will not take a hit, but in my opinion the powers that be have done the right thing in placing people’s safety and wellbeing first.

You cannot take chances in adverse weather conditions, and, seemingly, there will still be indoor activities to enjoy and celebrate.

So no we need to get a grip, stay safe and fully appreciate that we live in countries, that are not plagued by wars, instability and famine.

Let’s just hope and pray that 2025 will issue in a more stable, peaceful environment for men, women and children everywhere and I wish everyone a happy new year.

Judith A. Daniels

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Public office is public trust

The recent endorsement of Mike Johnson by Donald Trump (“Trump endorses Mike Johnson for House speaker days before crucial vote” – Monday 30 December) highlights a critical issue in our political landscape: the need for accountability among our leaders.

As new endorsements surface, we must remember that those in positions of power are not just supporters of particular candidates – they are tasked with upholding the public interest first and foremost.

Reflecting on this moment, I am reminded of George Washington’s assertion that “public office is a public trust.” As citizens, we expect our representatives to demonstrate integrity, transparency, and a genuine commitment to the people they serve.

The current political climate risks placing party loyalty above national interest, which can erode public confidence and engagement. In this rapidly changing political environment, we need leaders who are ready to navigate challenges thoughtfully and responsibly.

As we approach future elections, let us prioritise accountability and character when choosing those we empower to lead. A commitment to ethical governance is not just a personal virtue – it is a requisite for maintaining trust in our democratic systems.

The electorate must hold our leaders responsible for their actions, ensuring that they remain focused on progress over partisanship.

Alastair Majury

Dunblane, Stirling

Enough rules already

The incidents reported today concerning the deaths of two people riding e-scooters were indeed sad losses of life (“Six people killed and hundreds more injured in e-scooter crashes last year as campaigners call for law change” – Monday 30 December).

However, the calls for more regulation around the use of these vehicles, like compulsory crash helmets is puzzling.

There are already stringent rules around their use; it is illegal to use e-scooters on UK roads and pavements.

Breaking this law puts pedestrians and other road users at risk of injury or worse. Sadly as was reported, it also risks the users.

Geoff Forward

Stirling, Scotland