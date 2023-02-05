As a taxpayer and lifelong public sector worker I find the government's refusal to pay fair wages to nurses, social carers and teachers intolerable; particularly given the squandering of tax injected into exclusionary facilities such as private schools.

All the while our nurses, therapists and teachers are attending food banks and stood on picket lines. This is a world where our politicians are so far removed from the day-to-day struggles of the average person (e.g. clapping for carers then pushing through draconian legislation to stop protest or strikes) that they cannot possibly relate to the public in any meaningful way!

I feel bereaved by the state of our public services in a world where other countries seem to value them more than our own government does.