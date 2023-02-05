Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This government cannot relate to the average voter

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 05 February 2023 17:00
Comments
<p>Our politicians are so far removed from the day-to-day struggles of the average person that they truly cannot relate to their constituents </p>

Our politicians are so far removed from the day-to-day struggles of the average person that they truly cannot relate to their constituents

(PA Wire)

As a taxpayer and lifelong public sector worker I find the government's refusal to pay fair wages to nurses, social carers and teachers intolerable; particularly given the squandering of tax injected into exclusionary facilities such as private schools.

All the while our nurses, therapists and teachers are attending food banks and stood on picket lines. This is a world where our politicians are so far removed from the day-to-day struggles of the average person (e.g. clapping for carers then pushing through draconian legislation to stop protest or strikes) that they cannot possibly relate to the public in any meaningful way!

I feel bereaved by the state of our public services in a world where other countries seem to value them more than our own government does.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in