What will it take for our prime minister to get rid of a minister who is a disgrace to our country? Suella Braverman’s proposals for getting the homeless off our streets is inhumane. Do we really want this woman representing us in government?

The sheer heartlessness of this woman no longer comes as a surprise, but the prime minister’s seeming reluctance to remove her from office is just as bad. Her ability to offend is disgusting, his apparent inability to do anything about it is dismaying. Bring on an election!

L Robertson