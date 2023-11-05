Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

What is the home secretary thinking?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 05 November 2023 14:26
Comments
<p>Her ability to offend is disgusting</p>

Her ability to offend is disgusting

(PA Wire)

What will it take for our prime minister to get rid of a minister who is a disgrace to our country? Suella Braverman’s proposals for getting the homeless off our streets is inhumane. Do we really want this woman representing us in government?

The sheer heartlessness of this woman no longer comes as a surprise, but the prime minister’s seeming reluctance to remove her from office is just as bad. Her ability to offend is disgusting, his apparent inability to do anything about it is dismaying. Bring on an election!

L Robertson

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in