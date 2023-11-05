Suella Braverman doubles-down on living in tent being ‘lifestyle choice’

Suella Braverman has backed up her controversial comments that living in a tent is a ‘lifestyle choice’, during a new interview.

The home secretary caused a stir when she tweeted that streets were being taken over ‘by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice’.

In new clips from Sky News, she appears to defend her remarks, adding: “With it has brought drug use, criminality, and anti-social behaviour.”