Sunak will always be remembered as an unelected prime minister, responsible for losing ministers their jobs in the next election. How can he give a job to an ex-prime minister who turned his back on the country when he didn’t get his way in Europe?

If the Tories want to win the next election, get rid of them both quickly and put someone in charge who is not afraid to say it as it is. With the current leadership they have already lost the election.

Harry Marshall