Historically the Taliban have been against vaccinations, and have done their best, with plenty of success, over the last 20 years to intimidate the people of Afghanistan towards prohibition.

Now that they physically control the country, I assume – although I have not read any confirmation – that their policy will be “no vaccines”.

It does not need me to mention the disastrous consequences of such action, not just Covid-19, but also a resurgence in polio and diphtheria to name but two infectious deadly childhood diseases.