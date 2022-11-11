As the government is looking towards cuts to fund the UK deficit, why don’t they take the levelling up approach and impose more taxes on cyclists and electric car users to raise income? Both are using roads and having investment spent on infrastructure and maintenance which is currently subsidised by other vehicle users and council budgets. So how can this be justified when councils should be prioritising their budgets towards the social care areas which are most in need?

If we now have 1m electric vehicles and 6.5m cyclists on the roads, implementing new or increased road user tax could possibly raise essential billions which could be spent on improving essential community services. It is no good championing environmental change needs if other important social needs are neglected.

C Jones