Monday 15 November 2021 14:59
I’m delighted to hear that the anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because of its pro-jab Christmas advert message. This means that I can shop there with greater confidence.

Come on, Sainsburys, Aldi, Lidl et al. Do your bit and make shopping safer for everyone.

Patrick Cosgrove

