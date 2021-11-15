Bravo Tesco, the anti-vax boycott means I can shop with greater confidence
I’m delighted to hear that the anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because of its pro-jab Christmas advert message. This means that I can shop there with greater confidence.
Come on, Sainsburys, Aldi, Lidl et al. Do your bit and make shopping safer for everyone.
Patrick Cosgrove
