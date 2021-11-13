Ahead of today’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations, I had cause to think of that notorious recruitment poster of 1915, which depicts a little girl asking her father: “Daddy, what did YOU do in the Great War?”

Of course, in the early stages of the First World War, patriotism and a misplaced belief that conflict would be short-lived saw a wave of willing volunteers signing up to fight. A year in, persuading new recruits to follow in their footsteps – and perhaps to share their graves – was more difficult. Emotional blackmail was just one tool in the government advertisers’ armoury.

The extent to which posters like this one were effective remains a matter of debate. They were certainly divisive, even at the time; and ultimately the efforts of recruiters could not keep pace with mounting casualties. Conscription was introduced in January 1916.