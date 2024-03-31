Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

It’s time for the public to take back control of the water supply

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 31 March 2024 17:24 BST
<p>Troubled utility firm Thames Water has said its shareholders will not be injecting the first £500 million of funding that was agreed last summer into the group</p>

When water was privatised 30-odd years ago, one of the stated reasons was to ensure sufficient investment in infrastructure. In the intervening years companies like Thames Water have done little in this regard, preferring to prioritise shareholder dividends and pay and bonuses for senior staff.

Now, when held to account, they have told us they have a plan for investment, conditional on not being fined so much for not meeting targets, not being required to spend so much on capital investment, and a 40 per cent price rise to boot. What sort of world are these overpaid individuals living in?

G Forward

