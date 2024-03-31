When water was privatised 30-odd years ago, one of the stated reasons was to ensure sufficient investment in infrastructure. In the intervening years companies like Thames Water have done little in this regard, preferring to prioritise shareholder dividends and pay and bonuses for senior staff.

Now, when held to account, they have told us they have a plan for investment, conditional on not being fined so much for not meeting targets, not being required to spend so much on capital investment, and a 40 per cent price rise to boot. What sort of world are these overpaid individuals living in?

G Forward