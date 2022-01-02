Tony Blair’s knighthood is an insult

The insensitivity of announcing Tony Blair is to receive a knighthood at this time is unforgivable. All the families that lost loved ones, the thousands maimed for life in the Afghanistan war that Tony Blair took us into, who now know it was completely in vain. The Taliban are now back in control.

Add to that the war in Iraq, and he should have been charged with war crimes, not knighted. There never were weapons of mass destruction. The honours list needs renaming.

Helen Rowland

