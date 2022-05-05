The hopes of those young and left-leaning voters like Harriet Williamson, who dream of a fairer and more radical society, should have been reminded in 2019 that the British public will never be so inspired when this is in the gift of naive politicians like Jeremy Corbyn.

As John Rentoul consistently reminds us, the vision of a more equal society will only be realised by adopting the pragmatic middle path taken by Blair and Brown in the early years of this century.

Using clear and uncluttered language that told people what was wrong with Tory Britain, they articulated a simple vision that people recognised would serve their own as well as the nation’s needs. Blair was a gifted communicator who understood the cut and thrust of politics and operated decisively in ways that, until the disaster of Iraq, people respected.