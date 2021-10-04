How many politicians are benefitting from offshore arrangements?

Monday 04 October 2021 15:59
I wonder if any Labour MPs  will ask for Tony Blair to be kicked out of the party after the release of the offshore data in the Pandora Papers? I expect they’re not brave enough, or maybe they’re just too ensconced these days in the Westminster pool of political cronyism.

It would seem that the Conservatives also have serious questions to answer about where their funding comes from. How many of them are also benefitting from offshore arrangements?

Reg Barritt

