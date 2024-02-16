I see the good people of Wellingborough decided that enough was enough and voted accordingly.

In all my years, I cannot think of a more ludicrous choice than the last Tory to hold the seat, Peter Bone. His partner and most recent candidate Helen Harrison only amplified this by allowing the disgraced former MP to assist in campaigning around the Northamptonshire market town!

Maybe, as a side grift, someone at Tory HQ could write a book entitled: How one can guarantee a by-election loss (for dummies)?