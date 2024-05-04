The Tories must take their lead from Labour and purge their party of extremists

So, the Tory right-wing rebels have once again shown that they are nothing but bluster and wind!

It’s a shame that Sunak didn’t realise this earlier when he first became prime minister – he could have stood up to them then. Had he done so, he may not have been labelled as weak and the Tories might have done better in this week’s elections. Perhaps he would have commanded more respect had he demonstrated that he could control the more rabid right wing of his own party.

Labour has successfully purged the party of left-wing extremists. The Tory party now needs to do the same with its right wing.