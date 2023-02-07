Self seeking and narcissistic, the Tory party is once again showing us its true colours.

So much so that a recent poll shows that the majority of Tory voters think the Conservatives are the party of sleaze. They seem to have no interest in sorting the problems this country faces or even learning from their mistakes. The word “sorry” seems to have dropped out of their vocabulary altogether.

I suppose their advisers and chums have told them that using this word is a sign of weakness and won’t gain them any credibility or sympathy?