A far-right Conservative Party is not the change Britain needs

It is now clear to me that the Conservative Party is a far-right movement (“Tories cannot win elections with Badenoch or Jenrick, warns Britain’s top pollster John Curtice”, Monday 14 October)

They resemble a concerning trend in Europe, with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and the AFD party in Germany. This is deeply worrying.

Based on what I have seen so far, regardless of who wins the Conservative leadership contest, it seems likely that the next leader will be whipping up culture wars, attacking Muslim communities, demonising migrants and defending the interests of the rich and powerful.

This is not the change Britain needs. It is an ideological move even further to the right.

The change our country needs began over 14 weeks ago. It’s called a Labour government delivering on its election promises under the brilliant leadership of Keir Starmer.

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire

Ban hunting properly, for faux’s sake…

Thank you to The Independent for highlighting the proposed ban on so-called “faux hunting” (“Trail-hunting ban open to widespread abuse of law”, Saturday 12 October).

It is absolutely correct that a ban on trail hunting alone will not stop fox hunters from defying new restrictions. They have already defied and twisted all the other restrictions which were imposed by the 2004 Hunting Act.

If politicians do not listen, we will be faced with even more years of horrific animal abuse carried out with impunity.

The whole horrible activity needs to be dismantled piece by piece, line by line, to finally put an end to this. A total ban is long overdue, and this time around it must be fully effective – we cannot tolerate another failure by politicians to get this very simple moral matter dealt with.

Penny Little

Oxfordshire

The West has reduced Zelensky to a travelling salesman

The West’s detachment from Ukraine in formulating a coherent strategy meant that President Zelensky was left to assemble his “victory plan” without the input of those who hold the power and purse strings to bring it to life (“Can Zelensky’s plan for peace actually work?”, Friday 11 October).

The presentation of his plan in Washington received a lukewarm reception, with the fear of escalation once again left hanging in the air. Zelensky has just completed his marketing mission across Europe, hoping to convince key heads of state, although without US support, I imagine it would have been a hard sell.

It all smacks of a cop-out by our political leaders, whose halting and limited military aid falls far short of what is required. By absenting themselves as co-creators of the victory plan, they avoid ownership or responsibility for it and become, instead, judge and jury – enabling them to criticise, delay and obfuscate, rather than engage, enable and expedite.

For Ukraine’s president – who many regard as one of the greatest defenders of freedom and a warrior statesman of our times – to be reduced to a glorified travelling salesman with cap-in-hand outstretched to the West is undignified and inexcusable.

President Joe Biden, Starmer and other Western leaders need to take responsibility and get cracking on developing a joint plan with Ukraine which has their commitment and ownership. Without that, success is unlikely – and they know it.

David Platts

Newark

Not a g’day for the King

The upcoming visit of King Charles to Australia seems a bit odd (“Royal news: King Charles to ‘pause’ cancer treatment”, Friday 11 October).

Everyone – monarchist and republican alike – would wish him well, given that cancer is non-discriminatory, but is such a trip that vital? If he is still ill, he ought to stay home and use Zoom.

Delaying cancer treatment for 11 days of travel hardly seems wise – even with the go-ahead of doctors. What’s more, this trip seems to all be in vain: six of Australia’s state premiers are said to be missing a reception for the King and Queen in Canberra (“King’s trip to Australia dubbed ‘The Farewell Oz Tour’ by republicans”, Monday 14 October).

The role of the monarchy in Australia can only be debated for as long as we have one. Charles should put himself first and focus on his health.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

Notes from a small island

While I’m sure many will welcome the shift in mood, the timing of Labour’s International Investment Summit raises some concerns (“Starmer’s chance to put growth back at the top of the agenda”, Sunday 13 October).

It feels like a classic publicity move, coming just two weeks before Labour’s first Budget, which is expected to include tax hikes.

We cannot overlook the ongoing economic uncertainty that has left many small businesses and households hesitant to invest. The commitments from international giants are encouraging, but will not offer immediate relief or drive short-term change.

Meanwhile, small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy and play a crucial role in job creation and innovation, face significant pressure. Higher taxes or inadequate support in the Budget could further undermine growth.

Douglas Grant

Isle of Man