Yet another Conservative MP is under police investigation for gross misconduct while an elected member of parliament. An unnamed MP has been arrested and now released on bail on suspicion of rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Where did he get the time to allegedly proffer his unwanted sexual attentions, work on behalf of his party, his electors, the country and still be a viable MP? He could not possibly have been an asset to the government, so why wasn’t he demoted, sacked or better still, ousted from the Tory party altogether?

There appears to be 56 MPs currently under investigation for breaking a variety of misconduct rules, three of whom are in the cabinet.