For the Tory party, the writing is already on the wall

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 28 December 2023 17:51
Comments
The Conservative right wing wants to seize control of the party before they lose their seats at the general election

(PA Wire)

So, the Tories are at war even during the Christmas recess.

This time it’s over speculation about the date of the general election, which is now strongly favoured to be in the spring shortly after the early March Budget. Even though the plot originates from the right wing of the Conservative Party, one look at Twitter and you can see from the account of former MP Gavin Barwell (a centrist former chief of staff to Theresa May) that support is growing.

While Barwell’s thinking is to avoid the prime minister being labelled “Chicken Sunak” by Easter (a bit like Gordon Brown in 2007), those on the Conservative right wing still see the Rwanda bill as a way of creating a new meaning to the phrase “taking back control”.

