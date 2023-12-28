So, the Tories are at war even during the Christmas recess.

This time it’s over speculation about the date of the general election, which is now strongly favoured to be in the spring shortly after the early March Budget. Even though the plot originates from the right wing of the Conservative Party, one look at Twitter and you can see from the account of former MP Gavin Barwell (a centrist former chief of staff to Theresa May) that support is growing.

While Barwell’s thinking is to avoid the prime minister being labelled “Chicken Sunak” by Easter (a bit like Gordon Brown in 2007), those on the Conservative right wing still see the Rwanda bill as a way of creating a new meaning to the phrase “taking back control”.