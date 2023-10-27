Jump to content

Your view

We need to make an example of bullies

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 27 October 2023 15:24
<p>Roll on the by-election and another Labour gain</p>

Roll on the by-election and another Labour gain

(PA Wire)

Well done to the Commons UK parliament authorities for making an example of Tory bully Peter Bone.

It will take more than Mrs Bone to get him out of this one!

I can’t wait for the response to the recall petition in his Wellingborough constituency.

