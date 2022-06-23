A clique of dinosaurs is holding back the Conservative Party
An erudite, accurate and compelling comparison between our current woes and the tribulations of the 1970s, by Salma Shah.
However, the colossal problem facing the Conservative Party and, by definition, this country, is the domination of said party by a group of empire nostalgists, Europhobes and English nationalists who are more intent on taking us backwards – maybe the 1930s for starters – than leading us into a glorious future.
Until this clique are comprehensively removed, the parliamentary party will be more like Dad’s Army than Maggie’s army, no matter who is at the helm.
