A maelstrom of Tory sleaze in just 48 hours

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:55 GMT
Conservative Scott Benton was caught in a lobbying sting in March of last year

So, in just 48 hours we have seen four more examples of Tory sleaze strangling this government.

First, we had Scott Benton finally resigning his seat, leaving the Blackpool South by-election to clash with the other local elections. Secondly, we had the story regarding Steve Barclay and the waste project in his Cambridgeshire constituency. Thirdly, it emerged that the current energy secretary Claire Coutinho queried the approval of the waste project linked with Barclay.

And then, finally, we had Michael Gove of all people failing to declare free football tickets.

