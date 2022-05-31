It’s very sad for the people who have had their holiday cancelled at short notice, and it was disgraceful that many waited for hours at airports, with no communication.

But excuse me while I go into grumpy old woman mode. A century ago, a lot of people had little or no time off from work. They certainly didn’t fly around the world.

Holidays abroad aren’t one of life’s necessities. Free time can enjoyably be spent at, or fairly near, home. But travelling great distances seems to have become an expectation in our entitled society – even a badge of honour. Surely the opposite should be the case. Travelling damages the climate. Unless it’s really necessary, is it not best avoided?