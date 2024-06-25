Why should pensioners pay for other people’s children?

As a 75-year-old pensioner on an income below the accepted poverty line, I object to Andrew Grice’s suggestion that the two-child benefit cap should be removed unilaterally (“This will be the first Labour backbench rebellion – and Starmer’s first U-turn”, Monday 24 June).
We live in a society where certain women admit to having five children by five different fathers. Why should everyone be obliged to pay her for the privilege?
There is also a cultural aspect to having many children so that they will look after the parents in later life. But, again, why should pensioners like myself be forced to pay for it?
