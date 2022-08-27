The news that the cap in April, at today’s gas prices, could rise even to £10,000 per year for the average household is devastating.

The government must declare this a national emergency and consider every measure possible to ensure the health, safety and security of the nation and of all British citizens. If the Tory government fails to do so, then the Tory Party can expect nothing less than to be consigned to history by a British public who will rightly fire it from office.

The crisis may in part or in full have begun with Putin’s actions, but it is now the government’s inaction that is continuing it.