How will the police effectively crack down on phone thefts?

If we don’t have enough police for shoplifting, burglaries, etc, is there enough to effectively use extra powers for phone-snatchers? (”Shocking scale of phone thefts revealed as police battle surge in e-bike mobile snatchers”, Friday 7 February)

Surely the easiest way to prevent this crime is to not walk with your phone in front of your face. What is so important that a phone can’t go in a pocket when you’re out walking?

David Hill

Aberdeen

Demolishing Grenfell

Before demolishing the tower you must demonstrate sensitivity to the victims. (”Grenfell Tower set to be demolished amid backlash from survivors”, Friday 7 February)

An announcement to erect a pinnacle-type monument in its place of the same height with possibly a base of new flats could ease those concerns.

Anyone bidding for the demolition should provide accompanying bids for the pinnacle.

Peter Smith-Cullen

Norfolk

Care for the elderly

Isn't it about time that the state pension is no longer considered part of the benefits system? After all, I'm sure MPs don't consider themselves to be on benefit when they retire.

Yes, those in receipt of government-backed schemes have made contributions, but so had all working people until the government decided to treat NI as another form of income tax.

Despite the so-called triple lock, we still lag well behind our European neighbours in terms of care for the elderly – and other parts of the world. My aunt in Canada received almost double what her sister got in the UK, until she was taken into a wonderful care home at no cost to her or her family.

Geoff Forward

Stirling

Avoid temptation

In the past 40 years, fast, ultra-processed and straightforwardly unhealthy food outlets have proliferated. Those selling healthier (sometimes calorific and “naughty”, but not highly processed and often organic in nature if not labelling) have faded.

High quality delis open and close or struggle with few exceptions, whereas in France and Italy, it is still easy to avoid bad food.

My approach is simple: I do not go to these places. Or, if I do want a coffee, I buy an americano, espresso, or very occasionally, if it is the morning (as is custom in Italy) a cappuccino – all with no sugar or sweetener.

I do not buy the unhealthy cakes and snacks because not only are they high in sugar and ultra-processed nasties (which, admittedly, taste nice) I simply know that they are expensive and bad for me.

If relying on my business, there would hardly be a coffee chain or fast-food outlet open anywhere. And no delivery services.

Remove yourself from temptation. A cheap fix for many woes.

Michael Mann

Shrewsbury