The Tories are still the Nasty Party – look at how they’re treating Ukrainian refugees

Tuesday 08 March 2022 15:47
To be so unwelcoming to these desperate evacuees who are literally fleeing for their lives is a disgrace

(AFP via Getty Images)

I feel ashamed to be British when I hear that our government has so far granted only a miserly 300 visas to people fleeing from war torn Ukraine, when other nations are showing enormous generosity and opening their doors to tens of thousands.

Back in 2002, Theresa May famously said that the Tory party was viewed as the “Nasty Party” and right now, it really doesn’t seem as if much has changed.

To be so unwelcoming to these desperate evacuees who are literally fleeing for their lives is a disgrace.  Surely our country is better than this?

