I am nearly 80 years old and I have never felt more ashamed of being British. Just giving token support to the Ukrainian people is pitiful. They have needed so much more. To watch a small nation trying to become a democracy be destroyed makes me weep.

All the rhetoric about one inch of Nato soil is meaningless. Putin is a gambler and the only thing he will understand is the prospect of seeing a dozen beautiful Russian cities flattened, and turned into a desolate nuclear wasteland. No one wants a nuclear war, but being timid will not prevent one.

I had two uncles who both fought in the First World War. One was a pilot and the other was gassed in the trenches. The latter joined up with the Australian Army in the Second World War and was held prisoner of war in Singapore. They both had the courage to take on the unknown and never complained. They too would be ashamed to be British today.