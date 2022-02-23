The new German chancellor has shown moral courage and leadership by shutting down the Nord Stream 2 project, in the full knowledge of the economic damage to his own country. What chance that Boris Johnson will do the same and shut off the flow of Russian cash into London? None I suspect; we know he lacks the same morals and leadership shown by his German counterpart.

While he is in hock to wealthy Russian donors and his wealthy right-wing Tory backbenchers we will only see the sort of non sanctions announced yesterday on banks no one has heard of and a few oligarchs already under sanctions.

G Forward