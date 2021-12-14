Assuming vaccines and boosters are going to be with us throughout 2022 and possibly well beyond next year, it is surely time to end the ad-hoc approach with its pop-up vaccination centres, volunteer staff, and, more to the point, the draining of scarce NHS resources by using GPs, nurses and other fully trained medical staff who are sorely needed elsewhere.

We should be starting now to set up a nationwide network of full-time vaccination centres based both at hospitals and larger surgeries, and at new dedicated clinics, with permanent salaried staff of vaccinators and admin personnel. A new government task force could set this up quite quickly without imposing any further burdens on NHS administrators.

Surely many of the unemployed - especially the young who are so desperately seeking first jobs - could be trained quite easily for this work. These clinics would be there for future pandemics, but could no doubt handle annual flu jabs, and possibly many childhood inoculations, taking a significant load off fully trained medical staff. In less busy times they could probably be deployed to help lighten the load of some of the routine administrative burdens on NHS staff.