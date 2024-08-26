It’s time to crack down on irresponsible cyclists

I found myself in complete agreement with Will Gore’s comment piece on cycling and speed limits. I have the greatest sympathy with cyclists and their complaints about motorists’ complete lack of recognition that they are also legitimate road users.

However, cyclists should accept that they also need to obey the rules of the road. I have experienced numerous occasions of nearly being run into by cyclists using the pavement, jumping red lights or ignoring pedestrian crossings. I am also in complete agreement with 20mph limits in residential areas!

David Felton

Crewe

Animal abuse must be treated as the serious crime it is

As the owner of two lovely cats and one very naughty Jack Russell, Buddy, it is pleasing to see that pet thieves face up to five years jail under new laws – but what of other animal offences?

It seems that although fox hunting had been banned for years, illegal organised hunts are still occurring. Is that because of the probable social class of many of the participants?

Likewise, animal thieves get off far too lightly for my liking. What is to be done about those who mistreat animals?

Dennis Fitzgerald

Address supplied

Jeremy Clarkson’s pub ban is a joke

I have just heard Jeremy Clarkson on Times Radio complaining about Keir Starmer and banning him from his pub.

This makes me incredibly angry, because Keir Starmer been elected to sort out the mess Clarkson’s Tory mates have made.

Clarkson complains about how awful things are for farmers, yet Brexit has been a disaster for the UK and farming in particular. There were a great many lies and a lot of misinformation spouted by the leave campaign, particularly about farming, subsidies and remaining in the single market and customs union.

Keir Starmer voted remain. I’m not a genius, but I couldn’t see how leaving the world’s biggest trading bloc (in which the UK was an influential senior member) for a pipedream of free trade with the far side of the world would be better for us in the long run.

There has not been a single, unequivocal Brexit benefit. In fact, Brexit only made all the UK’s problems worse – including farmers’. The deregulation that the free market fundamentalists demand will lead to low standards and dangerous products being sold.

There are reasons for regulations, if it’s to prevent flammable cladding being fitted to tower blocks, poor quality housing, rivers full of pesticides, and raw sewage entering our water supply from bad farming practice and water company greed.

The sooner that these free market fundamentalists (or whatever they call themselves) start thinking about the political, social and economic damage done to the UK in pursuit of their "Singapore on the Thames" ideal and take responsibility for their dishonesty, the better.

David Koster

Cannock

Vaccines are a human right

I laud The Independent for drawing attention to plight of unvaccinated children in Gaza and the urgent need to vaccinate them against debilitating infections. Vaccination is one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions for alleviating childhood mortality and morbidity.

It is a fundamental provision for achieving universal health equity. Prevention is better than cure. It is known that armed conflicts rupture societal bonds, hinder economic productivity and cripple healthcare services. The time is ripe to achieve a respite from hostilities and give children a chance of life in peace and dignity.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London