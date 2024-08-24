Jeremy Clarkson reveals Keir Starmer is ‘banned’ from his new Cotswolds pub

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed Keir Starmer is “banned” from his new Cotswolds pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

The pub in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, reopened at midday on Friday (23 August), with hundreds of people queuing to be first inside.

The TV presenter admitted running a pub in the current climate will be tough and called for the government to offer more support to businesses.

Speaking on Times Radio on Friday, Clarkson said the new prime minister is his first customer to be banned from the pub.

Clarkson said: “He's actually the first person to be banned. It's actually on a board in the hall. He hasn't done much to endear himself to me yet.”