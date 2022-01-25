Ben Burrows suggests, like many others, usually disappointed fans of the losing sides, that VAR is some sort of alien being in the sky arbitrating on the outcome of football matches (VAR takes centre stage yet again – it was never supposed to be like this).

VAR is a useful piece of technology installed to help referees make the right decision. It is no more influential than a good pair of spectacles, or an alert linesman. The referee calls for the assistance of VAR and uses it to help him make a decision. The referee ultimately decides the outcome of an incident even when VAR is consulted, as referees have always done.

We might disagree with that referring decision, but please, leave that poor, little bit of impartial technology out of our condemnation of how matches play out.