At the start of the war, Ukraine and the UK both had leaders whose reputation was built on rhetoric and joke telling.

Over the past week, Volodymyr Zelensky has grown into a true leader. He has done it because of his close and immediate affiliation with his people, and a demonstrable will to stand with them even at his own peril.

Sadly, Boris Johnson has remained the man he was at the outset. Detached from the majority of his people, demonstrably not willing even to follow his own laws, concerned only for his own benefit.