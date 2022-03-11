I am not a Putin apologist. Though looking at the horrifying events playing out in Ukraine, I also need to look at the west’s (namely American) dismal history of foreign policies and military interventions in the name of democracy and freedom.

Since 1945, this makes depressing reading, as America appears to have won only one single intervention, on the small island of Grenada. For the rest, it’s losses and defeats. Yet we don’t see this – or prefer not to see this.

Korea lost, and a stalemate with the north after some 70 years. Cuba, sanctions and stalemate after some 60 years. Vietnam lost too, with some 56,000 dead. Cambodia, carpet bombed with countless dead.