Wednesday 29 June 2022 16:19
<p>It would be such fun to have one actor permanently and arrogantly lounging across the government front benches</p>

As the failure of plans for the restoration of the Palace of Westminster is back in the news, perhaps I could revive my earlier proposal for a workable and possibly cheaper project.

In brief, build a new sensibly shaped debating chamber, restore the old building as posh hotels and apartments, but keep the debating chamber as a tourist attraction, with actors reenacting famous debates from the past.

It would be such fun to have one actor permanently and arrogantly lounging across the government front benches, and probably the only way to guarantee Jacob Rees-Mogg a place in history.

