The prime minister (unsurprisingly) would like his MPs and former voters to forget about the things he has got very wrong – while simultaneously promising that he is not going to attempt to change his character, which was presumably responsible for an obvious lack of integrity and responsibility.

Many people have concluded that this is not acceptable for a British prime minister.

As a teacher and tutor, I constantly strive to impress upon pupils that their mistakes are learning opportunities, and demonstrate areas that I need to concentrate on to improve their overall performance.