Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ after by-election defeats

Boris Johnson has said he won’t be making a “psychological transformation” in his character following two by-election defeats.

The prime minister has faced calls to change, including from outgoing Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden, who insists it can’t be “business as usual” after the results.

“If you want me to undergo some sort of psychological transformation, I think that our listeners would know that is not going to happen,” Mr Johnson said.

The Conservatives lost both seats in Thursday’s by-election, with Labour winning in Wakefield and the Lib Dems flipping Tiverton and Honiton.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.