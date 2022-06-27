When British soldiers were torturing prisoners in Northern Ireland (according to Amnesty International) and, with the help of the local police, were killing innocent people, no-one suggested that British tennis players shouldn’t be allowed to play at tournaments around the world. It seems grossly unfair that Russian and Belarusian tennis players are not allowed to take part at Wimbledon this year.

Brute force has not solved the political problems in Northern Ireland. The situation there requires diplomacy and tact.

Patricia Gerlich