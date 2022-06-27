It’s grossly unfair that Russian tennis players aren’t allowed to compete at Wimbledon

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 27 June 2022 16:23
Comments
<p>No-one suggested that British tennis players shouldn’t be allowed to play at tournaments around the world</p>

No-one suggested that British tennis players shouldn’t be allowed to play at tournaments around the world

(AFP via Getty Images)

When British soldiers were torturing prisoners in Northern Ireland (according to Amnesty International) and, with the help of the local police, were killing innocent people, no-one suggested that British tennis players shouldn’t be allowed to play at tournaments around the world. It seems grossly unfair that Russian and Belarusian tennis players are not allowed to take part at Wimbledon this year.

Brute force has not solved the political problems in Northern Ireland. The situation there requires diplomacy and tact.

Patricia Gerlich

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in