Shame on Labour for leaving pensioners like me in the cold

While I am fully in agreement that the winter fuel allowance is not completely fair as there are retired people who are wealthy enough to not need it, I am concerned that pensioners like myself who are not in receipt of pension credit will lose out! I simply don’t qualify as, having worked for over 50 years, I am in receipt of a pension that does not require topping up. I fully understand that.

However, I just about manage on the pension I receive at present and the loss of the winter fuel allowance will affect me greatly. I will buy less food and use my electricity much less. I really dread the situation I will find myself in. I have completely relied on it to see me through winter.

I now wish I hadn’t worked so long and so hard throughout my life – had I not, I would qualify for help in many ways. I have two friends who stayed home to raise families and are entitled to so much help. I, on the other hand, juggled work and family life at the same time as caring for an elderly parent.

The situation for people like myself will be dire. I voted for a Labour government as I have done all my life, and now they have let me down. Shame on them.

Annie W

Address supplied

Means testing winter fuel payments is a much-needed step

I am a pensioner living in Spain, and obviously not receiving the fuel allowance. However, a large number of Brits who “winter” here are receiving the benefit while spending the summer in the UK.

When we did receive the benefit in the UK we donated the money to charity, unlike a large number of retirees who frankly don’t need it. How at least two millionaire friends still receive it beggars belief.

It should be means tested.

Bill Mowbray

Address supplied

What is Robert Jenrick talking about?

So, according to the Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick, the British political system has appeared “either unwilling or unable” to do the “basic duty” to “secure our borders”.

Where on earth was Jenrick for the 14 years his own party controlled Westminster?

This is a clear admission of failure.

So, instead of accusing the new Labour government of being guilty of “too many delusions”, maybe he should look closer to home – because when it comes to the Conservative Party they are not just delusional about Europe, but completely obsessed with it.

No wonder the last five Tory prime ministers lost their jobs.

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire

The Olympic boxing scandal shows sexism is alive and well

The Olympics just served us another stark reminder: gender bias is alive and kicking, even at the pinnacle of human achievement. This isn’t just a sports problem, though. It’s also a skills problem.

In workplaces worldwide, we’re seeing the same story play out. Brilliant minds are being undervalued, not because of their abilities, but because of persistent stereotypes. It’s time we call this what it is: a waste of human potential.

True equality starts with perspective and knowledge. It’s about equipping everyone – regardless of gender – with the ability to recognise bias, the communication skills to challenge it, and the leadership abilities to create truly inclusive environments.

Annabelle Vultee, CEO at GoodHabitz

London