In recent weeks, the crescendo of voices debating a possible third world war within the next few years is getting louder. Our leaders, would-be leaders and ranking and ex-military are advocating an increase in defence spending, a “citizens army”, and increasing munitions production, all in expectation of a war against China, Russia, North Korea or Iran.

Much pride is being taken in the single nuclear submarine the UK has floating somewhere, ready to strike. There seems to be a complete amnesia of all of the recent wars which have been lost by the Western coalition. Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya – with trillions spent on human suffering and destruction. We are all getting sucked into this vortex over which we will rapidly lose control. Or have we simply watched too many Netflix movies, glorifying human bravery?

Among all of this chatter, I do not hear a single, loud voice advocating negotiations and compromise – the only way for this world to survive. The world’s political tectonic plates are rapidly shifting away from Western dominance to a world where others also demand to be allowed to live according to their own beliefs. All civilisations and societies have evolved through a process of evolution. Just as they have declined and disappeared.