The Traitors winner Harry on what he learned from hit BBC show

The Traitors champion, Harry Clark, revealed what lessons he learned from the hit BBC show, on which he won £95,000.

The three finalists from series two of the reality show spoke on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, 27 January, after a dramatic last episode.

Harry, who won after deceiving his fellow castmates for the 12 episodes admitted: “I didn’t realise I could lie that well.”

“The best thing about it was sort of, I had that strong mentality, where it was like I just wanted to get the job done.”