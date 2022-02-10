Letters
Even schoolchildren can see what Tory MPs cannot
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
There are many lessons to be learnt from the interventions of Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and MP Brendan Clarke-Smith into the democracy lesson at Welbeck Primary School this week.
It seems that 11 year olds are capable of seeing clearly that which a dwindling number of Conservative politicians apparently cannot. Breaking laws and lying to parliament should not be considered a party political issue.
Mr Zahawi, like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other anti-democrats, want to stop young people from forming their own opinions, especially if those opinions run counter to the government’s self-congratulatory narrative. However, primary schools are fair game for the prime minister when he wants a political photo opportunity. So we have another example of “one rule for them and another for us”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies