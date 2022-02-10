Letters

Even schoolchildren can see what Tory MPs cannot

Thursday 10 February 2022 15:32
There are many lessons to be learnt from the interventions of Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and MP Brendan Clarke-Smith into the democracy lesson at Welbeck Primary School this week.

It seems that 11 year olds are capable of seeing clearly that which a dwindling number of Conservative politicians apparently cannot. Breaking laws and lying to parliament should not be considered a party political issue.

Mr Zahawi, like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other anti-democrats, want to stop young people from forming their own opinions, especially if those opinions run counter to the government’s self-congratulatory narrative. However, primary schools are fair game for the prime minister when he wants a political photo opportunity. So we have another example of “one rule for them and another for us”.

