Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The most tragic aspect of Liz Truss’s truly bizarre decision to come to the House of Commons and spend 40 full minutes auditioning for the role of her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds is that they probably won’t bother making one of her anyway.

Perhaps she will be remembered as one of those weird ceremonial figures, who appears roughly once a century to carry out some ancient heraldic function or other when the country buries a monarch and then vanishes again. A bit like the bloke who broke that stick in half, except with the economy.

The only difference is that by comparison all that stuff looked perfectly normal. But we get ahead of ourselves. There’s never really been a day like Monday 17 October 2022 before, so we’ll have to start at the beginning.

At 6am, the new chancellor had to announce he would be making a statement at 11am. It couldn’t wait until the House of Commons got underway that afternoon, because those few hours would, evidently in the chancellor’s opinion, be all that the markets would require to wipe out the economy entirely. The currency, pension funds, the lot.

So at 11am, the cameras rolled on the chancellor’s desk. It scarcely needs to be stated that this kind of thing is what prime ministers do, and they tend to do only when they have a war to declare, which in this case he kind of did. He had a war to declare on his own government, on his own prime minister. Jeremy Hunt stared down the barrel of the camera and cancelled every single policy in the budget of 25 days ago. He announced that future tax increases would be necessary, and spending cuts inevitable.

He announced that the government, still led by Liz Truss, now stood in direct contradiction to absolutely everything Liz Truss believes in, and would be doing the direct opposite of absolutely everything Liz Truss said she would do, and then did.

It being the first parliamentary day since Liz Truss sacked her last chancellor, somewhat unsurprisingly, Labour asked Liz Truss to come to the Commons and explain what was going on. The prime minister sent Penny Mordaunt instead, who spent a full hour gravely and cryptically claiming that the prime minister would love to be there, but she had “a very real reason” why she couldn’t be, that she was “detained on urgent business” and, much as she wanted to, she was unable to say just what that business was.

Mordaunt said that Liz Truss would be “back tomorrow” and that she would be “in the house for Prime Minister’s Questions” the day after tomorrow. She was midway through that answer when the prime minister sat down behind her.

Well it looked like the prime minister, anyway, whatever it was. The only difference is that it didn’t appear capable of any kind of movement. For more than half an hour, no trace of human emotion, or even cognitive function, came forth upon its countenance.

Two weeks ago, Elon Musk revealed a new prototype for a humanoid robot, but also admitted that one of the biggest challenges that technology faces is battery life. So it could be that whatever it was that walked in, sat down on the government benches and activated demented smirk mode simply ran out of juice at a decidedly inopportune moment.

If anything was whirring behind the eyes, then that is where it stayed. It could even be a strategy. There is absolutely no one in the entire country who has any idea what the point of her is anymore, so perhaps she is chiselling out a new role for herself.

For more than 200 years, the preserved body and wax head of the English philosopher Jeremy Bentham has been on display at University College London and, so the story goes, is occasionally wheeled into important meetings where it continues to hold voting rights.

So there’s absolutely no reason to believe that you can’t run a country in this way. If the various graphs of government borrowing rates are to be believed, it possibly even works quite well.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

After all, the country has just lost a figurehead who very deliberately never said or did anything of any substance at all, and the replacement is already kind of compromised on that front – so maybe she could make that work for her?

Maybe a ceremonial prime minister is what the country needs? A demonic ventriloquist’s puppet but who, in a really novel twist, doesn’t actually even say anything at all? Because that, to be clear, is absolutely the only hope she’s got. It is all well and truly over. The flush is busted and on its way out of a sewage pipe to a beach near you.

There’s absolutely no one – no one – who thinks Truss can carry on like this. If the voices in her head are still capable of speaking, they will certainly have said as much to her.

The markets may have calmed a little bit, but Tories don’t care as much about that stuff as they like to pretend and, certainly since the 2019 election, most of them don’t understand them either. But there is a chart they do understand. At 5pm, a leading polling company published its latest findings, which show that if an election were to be held tomorrow, the Tories would win 22 seats. Twenty two.

Fortunately for the prime minister, that sort of thing means absolutely nothing else needs to be said.