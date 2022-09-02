Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has, throughout the Conservative leadership campaign, been a like a plastic bag in the wind – but with less hypnotic poignance.

She has been incredibly cautious with the details of how on earth she is going to help millions of people terrified for the coming winter – while at the same time, being incredibly cavalier with her words about our allies and international partners.

All summer, she has fallen for the fatal trap of playing to the small audience in front of her, while forgetting that we in the country can see and hear her too. We notice when she changes her tune from one day to the next.

I don’t get any sense of what kind of prime minister she will be – other than an erratic one, with no particular sense of purpose. She is prone to diplomatic gaffes with little attention to facts and details. I guess we can take cold comfort from the fact that at least we have become accustomed to such a character. If only party members thought we deserved better.

I am however fairly cautious of the emphasis on her being “dim”. I will level with you, I don’t think that Liz Truss is some super-brain. I have myself been left baffled by some of the stuff she has said and done and her ineptitude to see a clearly obvious bear trap being laid in interview after interview for her.

I felt exactly the same way about Boris Johnson. As far as I am concerned, they are as inept as each other – but somehow Boris Johnson escaped the accusations that he was stupid. In fact, the exact opposite was the case.

People talked about him as if he was so smart that he was always one step ahead – and was somehow playing 3D chess with the press and the public. It is my experience that no one in politics is playing 3D chess; they are barely playing 2D chess – and when something comes off with an unexpected positive outcome, it is nine times out of 10 a complete and utter accident. Why was the same deficit in Johnson never considered dimness, but instead spun as genius?

I worry that the emphasis on her dimness is not exclusively based on some of the stupid things she says and does but instead is the easy shorthand to go to when we are talking about women – and a blonde one to boot. I have not heard Rishi Sunak described as “dim” throughout the contest – even though I have always found him utterly underwhelming and completely incapable of thinking on his feet. When you engage him in conversation, he largely looks blank.

I don’t think it is always the case with powerful women that stupidity is the emphasis, but there is a tinge of palpable displeasure in the air when any woman is seen to have risen above her station. No one accused Theresa May of being dim, that’s true – instead, the shorthand for her deficit was that she was “cold”.

She was seen as too studious; and in fact, her abilities were seen as a negative. It was her intellect and seriousness that made her cold – or so the perceived wisdom went. Serious men don’t get the same critique. No one is out there saying Michael Gove is “cold” because he was also seen to be studiously obsessive in his briefs – au contraire! He has somehow managed to paint himself as a premier minister and great thinker. Remind me again, please, what greatness he achieved?

I think Liz Truss will be a dreadful prime minister – if her performance so far has been anything to go by. Not just this summer, but her entire ministerial career. There is literally nothing that I can point to that has improved even slightly the lives of a single person in my constituency, and plenty of examples of the opposite.

Yet the fact remains that Truss is no dimmer than Johnson or Sunak – and it’s unfair (even sexist) to claim that she is.

I just hope – as we enter what I hope will be the brief reign of PM Truss in No 10 – that we can critique her performance solely on its merits (or lack thereof) and leave out the sexist overtones. I’m sure there will be plenty to work with.