Michael Gove laughs off suggestion he could become newspaper editor

Michael Gove has dismissed suggestions that he would go back to his journalistic roots with a career as a newspaper editor as well as being in Parliament.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the former levelling up and housing secretary confirmed that he planned to stay in politics in the near future, but laughed at the suggestion of editing a newspaper.

“No... I think my first responsibility and duty is to my constituents in Surrey Heath. I’m going to stay on as MP and argue for them,” Mr Gove said.

