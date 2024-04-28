Blood-soaked cavalry horses on the loose is the perfect way to sum up 2024.

When London was brought to a standstill by a herd of rampaging military horses last week, it was perhaps inevitable that talk of portents and omens would quickly take hold. With Big Ben’s clock having stopped at around the same time, there was a degree of excitement about the end being nigh.

Much of that chatter on social media had tongue firmly in cheek. And so far, the sky doesn’t seem to have fallen in – except perhaps for the Scottish National Party and Liverpool FC. Nevertheless, given the chaotic state of Britain in 2024, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the sight of a bloodied grey charger hurtling along Aldwych led some people to wonder – even in jest – what it might presage.