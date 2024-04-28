Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Comment

Blood-soaked cavalry horses running through London is the perfect way to sum up 2024

Last week’s equine drama in the capital might have felt like a worrying omen to some, but Will Gore remains optimistic

Sunday 28 April 2024 13:15 BST
Comments
London was brought to a standstill by a herd of rampaging military horses last week
London was brought to a standstill by a herd of rampaging military horses last week (PA)

Blood-soaked cavalry horses on the loose is the perfect way to sum up 2024.

When London was brought to a standstill by a herd of rampaging military horses last week, it was perhaps inevitable that talk of portents and omens would quickly take hold. With Big Ben’s clock having stopped at around the same time, there was a degree of excitement about the end being nigh.

Much of that chatter on social media had tongue firmly in cheek. And so far, the sky doesn’t seem to have fallen in – except perhaps for the Scottish National Party and Liverpool FC. Nevertheless, given the chaotic state of Britain in 2024, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the sight of a bloodied grey charger hurtling along Aldwych led some people to wonder – even in jest – what it might presage.

